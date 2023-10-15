Boyfriend arrested after Northern California sheriff’s deputy found dead at her home

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California sheriff’s deputy was found dead in her home and added her boyfriend was later arrested arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing her. The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Deputy Deanna Esmaeel was discovered Thursday at the residence in coastal Crescent City, California. An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel James Walter, who was arrested Friday in Curry County, Oregon. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney. Esmaeel was the mother of actor Marty York, best known for a role in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.”

