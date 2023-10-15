Canadian autoworkers ratify new contract with General Motors, leaving only Stellantis without deal

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian autoworkers have voted to ratify a three-year contract agreement with General Motors. Unifor is the union representing about 4,300 Canadian workers at three GM facilities. It said in a statement Sunday that the vote was 80.5% in favor of the deal. The vote followed the pattern of an agreement reached earlier with Ford. It leaves only Jeep maker Stellantis without a contract. Talks have yet to start with Stellantis, which has the largest Canadian manufacturing footprint of Detroit’s three automakers. In the United States, strikes continue by the United Auto Workers union with nearly 34,000 workers off their jobs at all three Detroit companies.

