Illinois man killed Muslim boy, 6, in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — Police charged a 71-year-old suburban Chicago man Sunday with a hate crime for fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman. In a statement posted to social media the Will County Sheriff’s Office says he singled out both victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas. Officers found both victims late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, roughly 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.