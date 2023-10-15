Russian governor has been reported to police after saying there’s ‘no need’ for the war in Ukraine

A Russian governor has been of “discrediting Russia’s armed forces” after telling residents that the country had “no need” for its war in Ukraine. Natalya Komarova is the governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk region and a member of President Vladimir Putin’s governing United Russia party. She made the remarks during a meeting with residents in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Saturday. Critics on Sunday called for authorities to launch an investigation into her remarks. But Komarova hasn’t been detained or faced any charges so far.

