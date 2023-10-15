Suspended Miami city commissioner pleads not guilty to money laundering and other charges

MIAMI (AP) — A suspended Miami city commissioner has pleaded not guilty to felony charges, including bribery and money laundering. Alex Diaz de la Portilla is accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility. He did not appear in court Friday, but his attorney entered the plea for him. Diaz de la Portilla and a co-defendant, Miami attorney William Riley Jr., were arrested Sept. 14. Riley’s attorney also entered a not guilty plea Friday for his client. Riley is accused of being the front for the business that allegedly gave money to the commissioner’s campaign in exchange for the vote on the sports facility.

