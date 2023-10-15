Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76. Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years and her family says she died Sunday morning. According to a statement provided by Somers’ longtime publicist, her husband Alan, her son Bruce and other family were with her. They had gathered to celebrate the entertainer’s 77th birthday on Oct. 16. Instead, they say they will celebrate her life.