Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record

Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves and friendship bracelets to multiplexes across the country. The unparalleled enthusiasm helped propel “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” to a massive, first place debut between $95 million and $97 million in North America, AMC Theaters said Sunday. In just three days, it’s already surpassed the total $73 million in domestic earnings of “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.” And if it comes in on the higher end of projections when totals are released Monday, it could be the biggest October film opening ever.

