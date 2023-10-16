A British man pleads guilty to Islamic State-related terrorism charges

LONDON (AP) — A British Muslim convert who was convicted in Turkey of being part of the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty at a U.K. court to having a firearm for terrorism purposes and two charges of funding terrorism. Aine Davis was deported to the U.K. last year after serving time in prison in Turkey. British authorities had long suspected that Davis was part of an IS group cell known as “The Beatles” that tortured and killed Western hostages in Syria a decade ago. Davis denies being connected to the cell. Defense lawyer Mark Summers said U.S. prosecutors clarified last year that they were not seeking to put Davis on trial as a “Beatles” cell member.

