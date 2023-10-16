Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social, saying ‘converts welcome’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign has launched an account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he may well face again in next fall’s election. Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted Monday: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s. The former president has built a commanding early lead in the Republican primary, setting up a potential 2020 rematch. Biden’s campaign noted its move on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, writing, “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

