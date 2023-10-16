Cricket’s Olympic return draws an enthusiastic response from around the world

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Cricket’s return to the Olympic program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games drew an enthusiastic response from around the world. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game that is hugely popular in south Asia. It was one of five sports added to the LA Games by the International Olympic Committee. Flag football, baseball-softball, lacrosse and squash were also included. Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar says “our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage.” Cricket was last played at the Olympics in 1900 but the game is played at other multi-sport events like the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

