Defeated New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will remain leader of his Labour Party
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Defeated New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he will continue to lead his liberal Labour Party — for now, at least — despite a big election loss on Saturday. He told reporters Tuesday that he still has a “bit of fight” left in him. He made the comments after a meeting with his party’s caucus, during which there was no immediate move to oust him. Still, Hipkins acknowledged that he and others in the party will be reflecting on their futures over the coming months and figuring out what will be best going forward.