Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company’s future is at stake

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together and end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future. In a rare speech during contract talks in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford said high labor costs could limit future investments. The great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford said that will cost many jobs and America will also lose. The company is near an impasse with the United Auto Workers union, which walked out at targeted Detroit Three factories on Sept. 15.

