Germany notifies the EU of border controls at the Polish, Czech and Swiss frontiers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has notified the European Union’s executive branch of temporary border controls at its frontiers with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, going a step beyond a move last month to strengthen checks on its eastern border. The notification on Monday would enable Germany to carry out the same systematic checks at the border that it has conducted on its frontier with Austria since 2015. The government has responded over the past week to intense pressure to address the arrival of large numbers of migrants following a pair of state elections that brought poor results for the governing parties and gains for the far-right Alternative for Germany.

