Israel suspends military exports to Colombia over its president’s criticism of Gaza seige

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Israel has suspended security exports to Colombia in an escalating diplomatic spat over online messages by Colombia’s president comparing Israel’s siege of Gaza to the actions of Nazi Germany. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has doubled down on his criticism of Israel and suggested that his country may need to suspend diplomatic relations with Israel, while his foreign minister has suggested Israel’s ambassador should leave the country. In a statement published on Sunday, Israel’s foreign ministry said that Petro’s statements on X “inflame antisemitism.” The Israeli government said it called Colombia’s ambassador to a meeting in which she was informed that defense cooperation between the countries would be suspended.

