LinkedIn cuts more than 600 workers, about 3% of workforce

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — LinkedIn said Monday it is laying off hundreds of workers. The Microsoft-owned career network is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams. The job cuts follow another more than 700 layoffs LinkedIn announced in May, as well as thousands more this year from parent company Microsoft. LinkedIn keeps growing and said its annual revenue surpassed $15 billion for the first time in the fiscal year that ended in June.

