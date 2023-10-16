Olympic committee president Thomas Bach says term limits at the IOC ‘are necessary’

IOC president Thomas Bach says presidential term limits “are necessary.” He also took a public swipe at potential successor Sebastian Coe because some colleagues think he is campaigning too early. Bach spoke one day after some International Olympic Committee members urged him to stay as their leader for four more years. The proposal came about on Sunday and Bach declined to dismiss it. That heaped negative headlines on the IOC by making the Olympic body seem ready to override a key anti-corruption reform passed following the Salt Lake City bid scandal 25 years ago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.