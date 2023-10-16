Pfizer trims expectations for 2023 with sales of COVID-19 vaccine, treatment, weaker than thought

Shares of Pfizer are falling before the opening bell as the company cut its full-year outlook, citing declining sales of its COVID-19-related products. Pfizer Inc. now foresees 2023 revenue in a range of $58 billion to $61 billion. Its prior forecast was for $67 billion to $70 billion. It now projects full-year adjusted earnings between $1.45 and $1.65 per share due to lower-than-anticipated revenue for Covid-19-related products and inventory write-offs. The company previously expected $3.25 to $3.45 per share.

