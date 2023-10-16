Separatist Bosnian Serb leader refuses to enter a plea on charges that he defied the top peace envoy

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The separatist leader of the Bosnian Serbs has refused to enter a plea on a criminal charge that he defied the top international envoy overseeing peace in the Balkan country. Milorad Dodik is the president of the Serb entity and has pushed for secession. He called the Bosnian court in the capital illegitimate and displayed contempt for the state of Bosnia, which went through a bloody war in the 1990s and is again facing possible disintegration. Dodik refused to stand up during a court session in Sarajevo when charges against him were read by a judge.

