The ancient ways of natural wine is finding new fans

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Natural wine is gaining a following in the U.S. even as overall wine sales drop. Natural wine has no definition, but it’s usually made with organic grapes and fermented naturally, with no additives. The result is wines that are earthy, savory and less predictable than many of the wines churned out by big producers. But natural wine needs to overcome some hurdles that may be hampering its growth. Unlike organic wine that must be government certified, natural wine has no set definition in the U.S. It’s not easy to find, since most natural wines don’t have the word “natural” on their labels. Still, many winemakers say the natural movement isn’t about rules, and they want the freedom to add ingredients if it will improve taste.

