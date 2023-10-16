Wisconsin Republicans admit vote to fire elections chief had no legal effect
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have admitted that a vote to fire the state’s top elections official last month has no legal effect. In a change of course from recent calls to impeach nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe for not leaving office, GOP leaders are saying that Wolfe has been lawfully holding over in office since her term expired in July. In court filings on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos instead asked a judge to order elections commissioners to immediately nominate an administrator for the Senate to vote on.