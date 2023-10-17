2 people accused of helping Holyoke shooting suspect arrested as mother whose baby died recovers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Two more people have been charged in connection with a shooting investigation in Holyoke, Massachusetts, during which a pregnant woman on a bus was hit by gunfire and delivered a baby that later died. A total of five people have been named by prosecutors following the Oct. 4 shooting. Two are charged with helping a suspect who is being sought by police. Two others have been arraigned on murder charges and ordered held without bail. Meanwhile, the woman is still in the hospital recovering. Selena Santana tells WWLP-TV she was running an errand for her oldest son at the time of the shooting. She says what happened to her isn’t fair.

