Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained at a protest to disrupt oil executives’ forum

LONDON (AP) — Greta Thunberg has been detained by British police alongside other climate activists who gathered outside a central London hotel to disrupt a major oil and gas industry conference. Thunberg was among dozens of protesters who attempted to block access to the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, which is hosting the Energy Intelligence Forum. The conference is hosting speakers including the chief executives of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Norway’s Equinor. An Associated Press photographer saw Thunberg being led away by police and taken into a police vehicle. London’s Metropolitan Police said six people were initially arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway. A further 14 were detained on suspicion of disrupting public order, and one other was detained for criminal damage.

