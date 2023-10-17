Justice Department investigates possible civil rights violations by police in New Jersey capital

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into possible civil rights violations by the police department in New Jersey’s capital city. Federal authorities said Tuesday that the investigation in Trenton will focus on allegations that officers have used excessive force, stopped motorists and pedestrians without justification, and illegally searched homes and cars. Democratic Mayor Reed Gusciora has pledged cooperation and says any officer found to have broken the law should be held accountable.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.