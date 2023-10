Martin Scorsese is still curious — and still awed by the possibilities of cinema

NEW YORK (AP) — “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a $200-million, 206-minute epic produced by Apple that’s in theaters Friday, is an audacious big swing by Martin Scorsese to continue his kind of ambitious, personal filmmaking on the largest scale at a time when such grand, big-screen statements are increasingly a rarity. In an interview, Scorsese says he considers the film “an internal spectacle.” More so than the back-room dealings of “Casino,” the bloody rampages of “Gangs of New York” or the financial swindling of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” is the story of a crime wave.

