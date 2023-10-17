Missouri ex-officer who killed Black man loses appeal of his conviction, judge orders him arrested
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white former detective in Missouri who shot and killed a Black man in 2019 has lost an appeal of his conviction. An appeals court on Tuesday ordered the ex-officer placed under arrest. Eric J. DeValkenaere was found guilty in 2021 of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. The judge who convicted DeValkenaere said he illegally used deadly force, and the appeals court judges agreed there had been enough evidence to convict. DeValkenaere’s lawyer declined to comment.