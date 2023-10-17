Prison guard warned that Danilo Cavalcante planned escape a month before he fled, emails show
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — An email exchange made public this week shows that a prison guard had warned convicted murderer Danilo Cavalcante was planning to escape a month before the act was carried out. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on Aug. 31. He eluded a massive manhunt for two weeks before he was recaptured. The email exchange shows that a corrections officer noted in July that Cavalcante was planning an escape. A county spokesperson says security measures for those considered escape risks were only “enacted and heightened” during transport before the escape. The spokesperson says security measures have since been strengthened.