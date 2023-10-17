Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the US, helped by education, technology

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report says that crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years but young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel. Using data from 2002-2021, a non-profit group of state highway safety offices says that fatal crashes involving a young driver fell by 38%, while deaths of young drivers fell even more, by about 45%. The report from the Governors Highway Safety Association acknowledges that young people are driving less than they were 20 years ago, but it highlights several other reasons for the improvement, including the phasing in driving privileges.

