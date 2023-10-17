Stellantis cancels presentation at Las Vegas technology show due to UAW strike impact

MILAN (AP) — Stellantis has said it will be canceling its participation in next year’s CES technology show in Las Vegas due to the “mounting” costs of the ongoing auto workers strike in North America. The Europe-based maker of Jeep and Ram says its focus is on measures “to mitigate financial impacts and preserve capital,” during the ongoing negotiations with the United Auto Workers union. It said it would “demonstrate its transformation into a mobility tech company through other means” than participating in CES 2024. The strike by the UAW has entered its fifth week with no end in sight.

