Sweden reports damage to an undersea cable to Estonia, after Finland cites damage to a gas pipeline

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has reported partial damage to an undersea telecom cable in the Baltic Sea running to Estonia. Authorities believe it happened at the same time as damage to an undersea gas pipeline and telecom cable from Finland to Estonia. Finland has launched an investigation into possible sabotage after reporting the damage to its gas pipeline to Estonia last week. Sweden’s Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin says that the damage to the cable between Sweden and Estonia appeared to happen at the same time, but that it’s unclear what caused it. He says the cable was not severed, and that there was only partial damage to it

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.