The Commerce Department updates its policies to stop China from getting advanced computer chips

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department has updated and broadened its export controls to stop China from acquiring advanced computer chips and the equipment to manufacture them. Tuesday’s revisions come a year after the export controls were launched to counter the use of the chips for military applications including the development of hypersonic missiles and artificial intelligence. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the export controls are “intended to protect technologies that have clear national security or human rights implications.” China has appealed for “concrete actions” by Washington to improve relations, a reference to Chinese pressure for changes in U.S. policy on technology and other issues.

