Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the long-range ballistic missiles sought by Ukraine have been delivered quietly by the U.S. and are being used on the battlefield against Russia nearly a month after President Joe Biden promised them to his Ukrainian counterpart. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders had been pressing the U.S. to provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. Their delivery to the warfront was shrouded in secrecy, with the expectation the first public acknowledgement would come when the missiles were used on the battlefield.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

