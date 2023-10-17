Well-known leader of a civilian ‘self-defense’ group has been slain in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A well-known leader of a civilian “self-defense” group has been shot to death in southern Mexico. Bruno Plácido rose to prominence in the violence-plagued state of Guerrero in 2013 when he organized a rag-tag army of farmers to capture suspected gang members. His group held about 50 suspects for weeks in improvised jails, before handing them over to civilian prosecutors. An official says Plácido was slain Tuesday in the state capital, Chilpancingo. No suspects or motive have been announced. Plácido’s death comes just months after the June ambush slaying of vigilante leader Hipólito Mora in the neighboring state of Michoacan. The killings have essentially wiped out all the old-guard leaders of armed civilian “self-defense” movements in Mexico.

