Brazil’s Bolsonaro should be charged with attempting to stage a coup, congressional panel says

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian congressional panel has accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of instigating the country’s Jan. 8 riots and recommended that he be charged with attempting to stage a coup. The inquiry has been conducted by a panel of lawmakers mostly allied with the current leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in last fall’s election. They voted 20-11 to adopt the damning report drafted by Sen. Eliziane Gama. The move is largely symbolic because law enforcement officials already are investigating Bolsonaro’s possible role in inciting the uprising. Bolsonaro has denied involvement in the rioting, which took place while he was out of the country.

