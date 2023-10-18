Corrupt ex-Baltimore police officer asks for compassionate prison release, citing cancer diagnosis

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police officer involved in the department’s Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal is asking a federal judge for compassionate release from prison because he’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Daniel Hersl was sentenced in 2018 to 18 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of racketeering and robbery. The 53-year-old ex-detective said he was recently diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. He said a prison doctor concluded he has less than 18 months to live and asked for home detention. A ruling has not yet been issued on his request.

