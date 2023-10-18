Florida Democrat Mucarsel-Powell gets clearer path to challenge US Sen. Rick Scott in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s path to the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has become a bit clearer. Her main primary opponent dropped out of the race on Wednesday to seek a U.S. House seat. Retired Navy Commander Phil Ehr, who left the Republican Party in 2017, appeared with Mucarsel-Powell in Miami to announce he will drop out of the Senate primary and instead challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Ehr has twice tried to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in the Florida Panhandle. He is now looking for a home in Gimenez’ South Florida district.

