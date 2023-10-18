Florida men plead guilty to charges related to a drive-by-shooting that left 11 wounded

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to charges related to a drive-by-shooting in central Florida that left 11 people wounded earlier this year. Federal authorities said Wednesday that Nicholas Hanson and Marcus Mobley have pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition and possessing a firearm and ammunition as convicted felons. They could be sentenced to 15 years in prison at a later sentencing hearing. Eleven men were wounded in January when a sedan pulled up near an intersection where people were milling about. People from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions. Prosecutors say DNA samples from both men were recovered from spent shell casings.

