Former Virginia House Speaker Filler-Corn will forego run for governor and seek congressional seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn has decided against a bid for governor in 2025 and will instead run next year to represent the competitive northern Virginia congressional seat being vacated by a fellow Democratic lawmaker. Filler-Corn spoke with The Associated Press about her decision Tuesday before filing official paperwork to run in the Loudoun County-based 10th District. U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced last month that she would not seek reelection after learning she has a severe form of Parkinson’s disease. The 10th is a swing district that could have implications for party control of the U.S. House. Filler-Corn has served in the Virginia House since 2010.

