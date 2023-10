MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead after a multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Four women were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital but there’s no immediate word on their conditions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

