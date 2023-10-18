Italy suspends open border with Slovenia, citing increased terror threat as Mideast violence spikes

MILAN (AP) — Italy says it is suspending an open-border agreement with neighboring Slovenia, citing an increased threat of terrorism in Europe due to violence in the Middle East. Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government says authorities in the northeastern border region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia identified 16,000 people who had entered Italy illegally across the Slovenian border so far this year. That is in addition to the 140,000 migrant arrivals by sea, an increase of 85% over 2022. The government says the scenario “confirms the necessity” of reinforcing Italy’s border.

