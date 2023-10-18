Kosovo asks for more NATO-led peacekeepers along the border with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has asked NATO-led peacekeepers to increase their presence on the northern border with Serbia, saying the area is the entry point for illegal weapons and threats to stability. Last month, around 30 Serb gunmen crossed into northern Kosovo, killing a police officer and setting up barricades, before launching an hours-long gun battle with Kosovo police. Three gunmen were killed. NATO has beefed up its presence after the incident, which sent tensions soaring in the region. Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008 — a move that Belgrade refuses to recognize.

