Liberia’s presidential election likely headed for a run-off in closest race since end of civil war

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia’s presidential election appears headed for a run-off, with the top candidates neck and neck and the votes nearly fully counted. President George Weah, who is seeking a second term, had 43.8% of the vote Wednesday with his main challenger Joseph Boakai at 43.4%, according to the National Elections Commission. A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win. Once the votes from this round are finalized, the run-off will take place within 15 days. The Oct. 10 election is the tightest in the nearly two decades since the end of the West African country’s civil war that killed some 250,000 people.

