Man charged with bringing gun to Wisconsin Capitol arrested again for concealed carry violation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a man who twice brought guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers has been arrested again on suspicion of a concealed carry violation. Joshua Pleasnick was arrested Oct. 4 after he allegedly entered the Capitol with a pistol demanding to see Evers. Prosecutors say he returned that night with a rifle and a baton in his backpack and was arrested again. He was charged this Monday with carrying a firearm in a public building. Evers’ administration says Pleasnick was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of a concealed carry violation. Online records show he has not been formally charged with a concealed carry violation yet.

