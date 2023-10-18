Mexico says leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras to attend weekend migration summit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti and Honduras will attend a summit on migration that Mexico will host Sunday. The four countries are among the biggest sources of migrants currently showing up at the U.S. border. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba and Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti will attend the meeting in the southern city of Palenque, along with Honduran President Xiomara Castro. López Obrador said the leaders of Ecuador and Guatemala will also attend and that other countries are expected to send officials to the meeting.

