2 more arrests announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded a second

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced two more arrests in connection with an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded one officer last week. First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Alexander Batista-Polanco and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Both are 21. Peña Fernandez is from Pennsauken, New Jersey. Batista Polanco is from Scranton, Pennsylvania. Authorities had indicated there were additional suspects on Monday, when they arrested 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez in New Jersey. Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez was shot and killed while he and Officer Raul Ortiz were investigating a car break-in last Thursday night.

