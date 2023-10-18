Q&A: Errol Morris on his John le Carré documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

NEW YORK (AP) — John le Carré, whose birth name was David Cornwell, died in 2020. But before his death, the author of “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” sat down with documentarian Errol Morris for a series of interviews in the film “The Pigeon Tunnel.” Their exchange probes the life and work of le Carré, who as a former British intelligent agent was, himself, expert in interrogations. The film is about the enigmatic le Carré and an investigation into the murky depths of human nature and of history, where fact and fiction often blur. “The Pigeon Tunnel” opens Friday in select theaters and on Apple TV+.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.