Russian President Putin insists Ukraine’s new US-supplied weapon won’t change the war’s outcome

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local authorities say a Russian missile attack has killed two civilians in an apartment building in southern Ukraine. Also Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin made light of a new U.S.-supplied weapon that Kyiv used to execute one of the most damaging attacks on the Kremlin’s air assets since the start of the war. Putin told reporters that Russia “will be able to repel” further attacks by the U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System. Ukraine claimed it used those missiles to destroy nine Russian helicopters, as well as ammunition, an air defense system and other assets at two airfields in Russia-occupied regions on Tuesday. That development came as the two sides looked to gain battlefield advantages ahead of the winter.

