Couple killed along with their local guide in an attack near a Ugandan national park were newlyweds

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has said that the two tourists killed, along with their tour guide, in an attack near a Ugandan national park were newlyweds. The honeymooners — a South African woman and a British man — died when unknown assailants set ablaze their tour vehicle along a road by Queen Elizabeth National Park. Ugandan police blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a shadowy rebel outfit with ties to the Islamic State group. President Yoweri Museveni described the attack as “cowardly” and urged security agencies to ensure the group “is wiped out.” Attacks within and around national parks are rare in Uganda, with specialist police units deployed there.

