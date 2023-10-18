United Airlines rolling out plan that lets passengers in economy class with window seats board first
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights. The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on Oct. 26. The plan, known as WILMA, for window, middle and aisle, was tested at four domestic locations and one hub. United said that it’s shown to save up to two minutes of boarding time.