Widow of prominent Pakistani journalist sues Kenyan police over his killing a year ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The widow of a prominent Pakistani journalist who was killed a year ago in Kenya has filed a lawsuit against an elite Kenyan police unit she accuses for the wrongful death of her husband. Javeria Siddique said she filed the lawsuit in Nairobi to get justice for her husband Arshad Sharif, a well-known journalist in his home country Pakistan. Sharif was shot dead on October 23, 2022 by officers from Kenya’s General Service Unit. The officers involved in the incident later claimed it was a case of mistaken identity. In court papers seen by The Associated Press, Siddique wants Kenya’s Attorney General, the National Police Service and the Director of Public Prosecutions “to punish and prosecute the police officers who killed Arshad Sharif.”

By EMMANUEL IGUNZA AND MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.