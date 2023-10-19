Asylum seekers return to a barge off England’s south coast following legionella evacuation
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Asylum seekers have started returning to the barge moored off the south coast of England, more than two months after it had to be evacuated following the discovery of legionella bacteria in the water supply. As the coach carrying the first group of asylum seekers to return to the Bibby Stockholm, protesters gathered at the gates of Portland Port to decry what they view as the “inhumane” conditions aboard. All but ten of the 39 men evacuated are believed to have returned. The government says the use of vessels is “a tried and tested approach” to housing asylum-seekers around Europe as well as offering value for money.